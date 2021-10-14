Washington Football Team to retire late safety Sean Taylor's jersey No. 21 Sunday vs. Chiefs
Washington Football Team to retire late safety Sean Taylor's jersey No. 21 Sunday vs. Chiefs
Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY - USA TODAY SPORTS on MSN.com
10/14/21
Sean Taylor was one of the bright young stars in the NFL before he was murdered in 2007. The Washington Football Team will retire his number.
