Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jinder Mahal Defeats Kofi Kingston on Raw to Advance in King of the Ring Tournament
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Canadian Rebecca Clifford among three finalists for prestigious Cundill History Prize
GrizForm Design Architects Announces Three New Hires
Some Washington State Ferries employees speak on not meeting state's vaccine mandate deadline
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Canadian Rebecca Clifford among three finalists for prestigious Cundill History Prize
Re-elected Joondalup Mayor Albert Jacob backs Harbour Rise Association push for lower speed limit along coast
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Little-Known Biodefense Work – It’s How He Became The Highest Paid Federal Employee
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Homes on a Mira Mar hillside are under threat. What's causing the landslip?
Ephraim Martin chalks up another victory for Chicago's black Haitian founder
Trudeau to visit B.C. First Nation and Canadian kidnapped: In The News for Oct. 18
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report
by Christopher Hutton - Washington Examiner
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Benton-CCA, Bettendorf-West highlight Thursday's 5A and 4A regional semifinals
Spokane news station being probed after airing pornographic video during weather report
KREM TV Weather Report in Spokane Shows Graphic Porn Video
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL