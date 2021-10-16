Washington security guard pleads guilty to driving while banned after 'an utter error of judgement'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Where can you find a Halloween costume in eastern Connecticut?
Meriden food blogger reviews Instagram-worthy brunch spot
Natalie Morales May Replace Sharon Osbourne On ‘The Talk’ After Announcing ‘Today’ Exit
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
As Yale and UConn meet again, former Connecticut football rivals relish history: 'Fantastic thing'
West Hartford Election 2021 Profile: Adrienne Billings-Smith
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Giants’ special season comes to abrupt end against Dodgers
Monroe Election 2021 Profile: Chrissy Fensore Martinez
Hartford Seminary is now a university with an interreligious peacemaking focus
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Monroe Election 2021 Profile: Chrissy Fensore Martinez
Firefighters to train for trench rescues in Waterbury
Lawmakers hope East-West rail will connect residents to Hartford, promote jobs
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Washington security guard pleads guilty to driving while banned after 'an utter error of judgement'
Washington security guard pleads guilty to driving while banned after 'an utter error of judgement' - Evening Chronicle
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
David Tindale, 36, got his numbers in a twist and thought his 26-month drink-drive disqualification was only for 16 months
Read Full Story on chroniclelive.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Consul presses NYC on safer city streets
Merkel party leader urges unity after German election loss
Taiwan's leader pays respects to 46 dead in building inferno
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL