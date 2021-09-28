Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke fired, team sanctioned after allegations of verbal abuse
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City of Madison files another brief in lawsuit that could overturn state's medical marijuana program before it begins
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke fired, team sanctioned after allegations of verbal abuse
Associated Press - USA Today
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke has been fired after an investigation into alleged violations of the NWSL’s anti-harassment policy.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NWSL Disciplines Washington Spirit, Coach Richie Burke Fired After Investigation
Federal grants help arts venues stay afloat; here's who got funding in Oregon and Washington
Chase Young: 'Something has to change' after poor start from Washington's defense
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL