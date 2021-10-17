Washington State Cougars Rally to Beat Stanford Cardinal 34-31
Washington State Cougars Rally to Beat Stanford Cardinal 34-31
10/17/21
Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:30 left in the game as Washington State came back to beat Stanford 34-31 on Saturday.
