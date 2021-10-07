Washington State Parks director resigns after special meeting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Washington State Parks director resigns after special meeting
Washington State Parks director resigns after special meeting - Seattle Times
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Washington state's parks director has abruptly resigned less than a year after he was appointed to lead the agency. Peter Mayer submitted his resignation to become effective Jan. 3.
Read Full Story on seattletimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Man charged with burglarizing 6 Tacoma businesses, including iconic clothing store
Kent School to host poet, author Elizabeth Spires
How to Watch Cal at Washington in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL