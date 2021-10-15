Wayward Zebra Found Dead in Illegal Snare Trap in Maryland
Wayward Zebra Found Dead in Illegal Snare Trap in Maryland
Michael Levenson - New York Times
10/15/21
The state’s Natural Resources Police said they did not know who had set the illegal trap on private property in Upper Marlboro, about 20 miles southeast of Washington.
