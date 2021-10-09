Week 8: McQueen takes a thriller over Reed; Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch and Reno all win
Week 8: McQueen takes a thriller over Reed; Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch and Reno all win
Jim Krajewski - Reno Gazette-Journal on MSN.com
10/9/21
McQueen got some huge pass plays, , to rally past Reed, 13-9 in Class 5A football on Friday night. Bishop Manogue, Damonte and Reno all won
Read Full Story on rgj.com
