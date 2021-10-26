Welch calls on Horizon Organic to reconsider cutting off VT farms
Welch calls on Horizon Organic to reconsider cutting off VT farms
Dan D'Ambrosio - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/26/21
Horizon Organic, a subsidiary of Danone, cut off Vermont's organic dairies in August. Rep. Peter Welch is asking the company to reconsider.
