West Ada Board to keep masks, approves conditions to revisit mandate
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jack in the Box testing plant-based Impossible burgers across Phoenix area
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
PUMPKIN CANNOLI! Halloween-themed desserts are taking over The Sicilian Baker
Jack in the Box testing plant-based Impossible burgers across Phoenix area
Coyotes Notebook – New Season, New Questions
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Driver hurt in shooting between cars near 43rd and Peoria avenues
PD: No arrests made in suspected road-rage shooting in Peoria
3 competitive congressional districts shaping up in latest redistricting round
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
School cafeterias forced to make menu changes due to supply chain shortages
Suns respond to potential investigation, deny racism, sexism
Redistricting commission ends the week without approving maps
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Jack in the Box testing plant-based Impossible burgers across Phoenix area
Driver hurt in shooting between cars near 43rd and Peoria avenues
List of golf holes-in-one in Arizona 2021
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
West Ada Board to keep masks, approves conditions to revisit mandate
Katie Kloppenburg - KIVI Boise
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Masks will remain in West Ada classrooms until the discussion is revisited barring certain conditions are met.
Read Full Story on kivitv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
111 of the Most Powerful Quotes About Life
Elmer Mattila: Wallace City Council Uncontested
Stage listings Oct. 22-29 -- 'Cats,' 'Matilda,' SpongeBob,' Ian Bagg and Trailer Trash Tammy
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL