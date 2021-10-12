West Monroe man behind bars after allegedly raping a 16 year old
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
UMD women's hockey: Bulldogs survive early, late gut punches to beat Gophers in OT
Vikings vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
West Central Area, Minnewaska post top-five finishes against talented field at Perham Invite
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'
Raising Cane’s Opens In St. Cloud
Thumbs up, thumbs down, three stars: Olson, James, Biondi get off to good start as Bulldogs' linemates
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Minnesota COVID-19 positivity rate hits vaccine-era high
List: The St. Paul schools that would close, merge with others under new plan
Raising Cane’s Opens In St. Cloud
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 12
Minnesota ag leaders urge action on drought relief: 'Every day that ticks by is hard for us'
Minnesota COVID-19 positivity rate hits vaccine-era high
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
St. Paul Schools Considering Closing 5 Schools Due To Falling Enrollment
Raising Cane’s Opens In St. Cloud
5 Insects Making A Beeline For Burnsville Houses Right Now
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
West Monroe man behind bars after allegedly raping a 16 year old
Brandon Ringo - My ArkLaMiss
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
On Sunday October 10, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the Emergency Room of St. Francis Medical Center regarding a sexual
Read Full Story on myarklamiss.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pelicans holding open practice in Thibodaux for South Louisiana residents affected by Ida
Grim Task of Identifying Buried Remains Unearthed by Floods in Louisiana Could Take Years
Physician Agrees to Pay $640,000 to Resolve Allegations of Anti-Kickback Violations
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL