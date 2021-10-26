'We've been able to keep a lid on things': New Bedford mayor touts city's lower crime rate
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
National Lacrosse League Signs Historic Multiyear Agreement with ESPN
No ‘Blank Slate' Jurors in County Shaken by Arbery Slaying
No 'blank slate' jurors in Georgia county shaken by Ahmaud Arbery slaying
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Georgia redistricting to diminish rural lawmakers, influence
Family 'heartbroken' ahead of funeral for Irishman killed in 'robbery gone wrong' in Georgia
Atlanta Hawks The College Park Skyhawks drafted well
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
QB changes possible for Georgia, Florida in Cocktail Party
Halloween In Roswell: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Utah Lab To Analyze DNA Evidence From Child Murders
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City shares findings from REAL Savannah Task Force
Mistrial granted as jury deadlocks in Georgia stun-gun death
Georgia's Bennett gets another shot at Gators after playing through injury last year
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Where to watch the Braves in Atlanta during the World Series
Allegiant Air returning to Akron-Canton Airport with service to Florida, Savannah, Ga.
Georgia insider presents contrarian take regarding Bulldogs' QB situation
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'We've been able to keep a lid on things': New Bedford mayor touts city's lower crime rate
Linda Roy - southcoasttoday.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
A drop in the overall crime rate for New Bedford results from better policing, but there are still ways to improve, says Mayor Jon Mitchell.
Read Full Story on southcoasttoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Proposed Massachusetts public records bill would aid pursuit of 'truth telling'
Advocates make moral, economic argument for Medicare for All in Massachusetts
Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL