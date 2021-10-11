What is Indigenous Peoples' Day? Does it replace Columbus Day? Everything you need to know
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Here Are the 6 Best Movie Weddings
Luke Evans tipped as next James Bond after Daniel Craig No Time to Die exit
EastEnders spoilers: Sheree plans her revenge after Patrick’s rejection?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Spice Up Your Pizza (and Your Life) With the Most Adventurous Topping Combinations in Denver
Outdoor Dining Solutions: Ranked From Worst to Best
Get Spooky With These Halloween Beers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have a Mountain Home? Here's What You Need to Know About Winterizing
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado 'Killdozer'? Well, Now You Have!
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls? It's Time to Change the World.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pepsi Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Facility in Denver
You Can Now Ride Scooters Around Downtown Colorado Springs
I-70 takes growing toll on Western Slope
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
I-70 takes growing toll on Western Slope
9 Creepy Colorado Hikes That Will Haunt Your Dreams
Elk Rutting Season in Colorado Is Now in Full Swing
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What is Indigenous Peoples' Day? Does it replace Columbus Day? Everything you need to know
Scott Gleeson - USA Today on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Indigenous Peoples' Day is celebrated Monday. What started in 1977 as a day of respect at a discrimination conference is now a national holiday.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Berlin Hotels Report Highest Second-best Occupancy and Highest Room Rates of the Pandemic-era for September 2021
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Spread for College Football Week 7
Why hasn't running back Dee Beckwith played for Tennessee football this season?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL