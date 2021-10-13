What Kellie Harper said would help push Lady Vols basketball back to top of SEC
What Kellie Harper said would help push Lady Vols basketball back to top of SEC
Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel - Knox News
10/13/21
The Lady Vols finished third in SEC the past two seasons. The path back to conference dominance includes shooting more threes, said coach Kellie Harper.
