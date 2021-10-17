What to know as Oct. 18 deadline for vaccine mandate approaches
What to know as Oct. 18 deadline for vaccine mandate approaches
Stephanie Klein - MyNorthwest.com
10/17/21
The deadline for state workers, including educators, and healthcare workers to show their employers proof that they're vaccinated against COVID-19 is Monday, Oct. 18.
