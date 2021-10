The Yankees thought they knew what they were getting in Joey Gallo. When the trade with the Rangers went through on July 29, the Yankees, in theory, had shored up two of their most gaping holes. Gallo was a left-handed bat (something they usually had one of in the lineup before his and Anthony Rizzo’s arrival) who could play left field (a place where they’d already fruitlessly cycled through Clint Frazier,