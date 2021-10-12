What's the deal with NJ's unspent COVID-19 relief?
What's the deal with NJ's unspent COVID-19 relief?
Sarah Veit - NJ Spotlight
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
NJ has nearly $4 billion in unspent federal pandemic relief dollars, but it doesn’t need to spend all of the federal funds right away.
Read Full Story on njspotlight.com
