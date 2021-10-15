When Geraldo Rivera Had His Nose Broken on Live TV
When Geraldo Rivera Had His Nose Broken on Live TV
Jake Rossen - Mental Floss on MSN.com
10/15/21
In 1988, talk show host Geraldo Rivera got caught in the middle of a heated and racially-motivated argument on the set of his show. One flying chair later, his nose was in pieces.
Read Full Story on mentalfloss.com
