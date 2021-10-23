White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Gasany slams GBV in new singles
Alison Hammond reveals horrific Tinder error that means she’s been matched with men she hated
Tag Archives: Gary Hammon Band
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Driver Who Hit a Former Bicycling Editor Pleads Guilty and Gets Two Years in Prison
Elected Police Chief recommended by Lafayette Protect the City Committee
USC Trojans head to South Bend as a 6.5 point road underdog in the match-up with Notre Dame
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Legal claim filed against Lafayette over cyclist’s death at controversial roundabout
Tigers fight hard in loss to Mount Carmel
Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Shared Heartwarming Photo in Birthday Tribute to the Late Star Wars Star
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview
Indiana Women's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule
Inappropriate or understandable? Local reaction to Rep. Jim Banks ‘ranking member’ letter
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mercy Kitchen: Lafayette's new upscale Americana restaurant| Food finds
No. 2 Louisville Downs Virginia Volleyball in Three Sets
Passing the Test: Marauders overcome Arabians, advance to sectional semis
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'
Zeke Miller - Brunswick News
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter" the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Jersey Titans score early and often in win over Maine Nordiques
Maine: Salmonella cases linked to crabmeat
From Maine food freedom to Trump's Twitter, rights claims can mislead
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL