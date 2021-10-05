WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinnati
Atlanta-area spa shooting suspect to enter plea in Fulton County killings
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NBA GMs Have Little Faith Sixers Will Win the Eastern Conference
She started planting seeds at age 3. Now, this 6-year-old is the youngest certified farmer in Georgia.
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Boys ambush, distract, carjack motorist in Atlanta south side
The South African / USA "Adventures of Zizwe" Spiritual "heroines" Animation Series Wins at the Prestigious Accolade Global Film Festival
Noble Bookings
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Man charged after woman launched 30-feet off I-85 overpass, GSP says
Street racer caused chain of events that sent woman 30 feet off overpass, GSP says
Few Masks. Sick Kids. Packed ERs. How One District's First 4 Weeks of School Went Bad.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Section V girls cross country results for the 2021 fall season
6-year-old Girl Makes History as Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer
She started planting seeds at age 3. Now, this 6-year-old is the youngest certified farmer in Georgia.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press - WOWKtv
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The World Health Organization is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the U.N. health agency for emergency use against
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks' Secret Menu Items You Should Order!
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL