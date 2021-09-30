Why Tennessee football's quarterback saga is as good as any Netflix drama
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Illinois soccer inches closer to first Big Ten win, faces rival Northwestern on road
Weston Kramer sets an example. But other IU defenders won't slap themselves in the face.
Cubs looking to cap season series vs. Pirates with another win
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chicago Public Media’s Plan For Acquiring The Sun-Times Relies On Major Donors And More Subscribers
Chicago Mayor Leaves Door Open for 2nd NFL Team After Recent Bears News
23 Chicago nonprofits receive state grants to help reduce violent crime
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Op-ed: Think Illinois’ clean energy bill is just a bailout for nuclear plants? You’ve got it all wrong.
Daily cases continue to drop, but September was the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Illinois since February, state data shows
Illinois man dies of rabies after bat bite; 1st human case in state since 1954
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Big Ten men’s basketball preview: Illinois Fighting Illini
Watch now: New Illinois Wesleyan chaplain wants students to guide office
23 Chicago nonprofits receive state grants to help reduce violent crime
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Why Tennessee football's quarterback saga is as good as any Netflix drama
Blake Toppmeyer - Tennessean
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Tennessee football's quarterback competition is made for the big screen. Just when you think you know the direction this is headed, a plot twist emerges
Read Full Story on knoxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Chloe Learey: Healthy housing continuum needed, especially for families
COVID data for Thursday, Sept. 30: Cases on 3-month climb in Michigan while most states see decreases
Construction to begin this fall on new apartments near Staples Plaza in South Burlington
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL