Wild beluga whale seen in Tacoma waters for first time since 1940
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Wild beluga whale seen in Tacoma waters for first time since 1940
Craig Sailor, The News Tribune - KIRO-TV on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
A lone beluga whale, far from its Alaskan home, has been swimming in Puget Sound waters off Tacoma this week and whale experts don’t know why.
Read Full Story on kiro7.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nun attacked in front of Buddhist temple in Washington
7 Famous Loyalists of the Revolutionary War Era
One Killed in Motorcycle Collision on South Fair Avenue [Yakima, WA]
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL