Will new Port St. Lucie mobility fee go into effect Tuesday? County may sue to stop it
Will new Port St. Lucie mobility fee go into effect Tuesday? County may sue to stop it
Olivia McKelvey - Treasure Coast Newspapers on MSN.com
9/28/21
A legal battle may erupt between Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County over a law that changes how the city makes transportation improvements.
Read Full Story on tcpalm.com
