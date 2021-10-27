Williston Education Association calls for Williston Basin School District President's resignation
Williston Education Association calls for Williston Basin School District President's resignation
Michael Anthony - Minot-Bsmrck-Dcknsn(Wlstn) KFYR-TV on MSN.com
10/27/21
Members of the Williston Education Association voted unanimously that they have no confidence in District 7′s school board president, Chris Jundt.
Read Full Story on kfyrtv.com
