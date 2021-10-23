Wind, snow may make Reno-area travel hazardous; mudslides possible in burn scars
Wind, snow may make Reno-area travel hazardous; mudslides possible in burn scars
Staff - Reno KOLO-TV on MSN.com
10/23/21
There are high risks of flash floods and debris flow in burn scars, including burned areas of the Caldor Fire and the Dixie Fire.
