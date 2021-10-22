Wis. Police Dog Shot Taking Down Suspect Connected to Chicago Murders Hailed a 'Hero'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
El Paso ISD voted ‘Best of El Paso’ in yearly Sun City contest
WWE Supershow Results From El Paso: The Bloodline in action; Charlotte defends title against three former Women's Champions
Borderplex Alliance earns economic development award, says more jobs coming to El Paso in 2021-2022
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A look inside El Paso icon’s home ahead of weekend estate sale
Texas Monthly: El Paso's Desert Oak Barbecue is among best for 2021 in Top BBQ list
“We’re at an Unbelievably Dangerous Time in America”: Former Bush Guy Matthew Dowd Is Trying to Turn Texas Blue
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texas, Missouri AGs sue Biden administration over border wall
El Paso author's newest book ranks number one on New York Times Best Seller list.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in default of $3.7 million agreement with city of El Paso
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City Denies El Paso Electric Rate Case
El Paso ISD voted ‘Best of El Paso’ in yearly Sun City contest
Texas, Missouri AGs sue Biden administration over border wall
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
El Paso ISD Trustees to hold district wide ‘superintendent search listening sessions’ for public’s input
A look inside El Paso icon’s home ahead of weekend estate sale
Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game slated for Dec. 18 at SAC
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Wis. Police Dog Shot Taking Down Suspect Connected to Chicago Murders Hailed a 'Hero'
NBC Chicago - NBC Chicago on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
A police dog who took a bullet while capturing a suspect believed to be tied to multiple Chicago murders is being hailed a “hero.”
Read Full Story on nbcchicago.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New vaccine mandate for Illinois day care staff
Illinois sheriffs won't fill police gaps stemming from Chicago's vaccine mandate
Penn State may not even need Sean Clifford to play vs. Illinois
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL