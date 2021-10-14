Wisconsin election subpoenas: City officials won't testify Friday
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Wisconsin election subpoenas: City officials won't testify Friday
Associated Press - FOX6 Milwaukee
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Subpoenas originally called for election officials from Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine and other cities to testify Friday – instead, they're working to provide documents.
Read Full Story on fox6now.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Zuckerberg's election spending was 'carefully orchestrated' to influence 2020 vote: ex-FEC member
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
Small Business Owner Joins Race to Replace Rep. Ron Kind
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL