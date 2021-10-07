Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November
Toddler Brothers Still Missing 9 Months After Disappearance
'Tom McCleod slept here': The mysterious case of a sign on the California I-5 between SF and LA
Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November
Scott Bauer - Associated Press on MSN.com
10/7/21
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to vote on a redistricting plan when it convenes in November, the Legislature's attorney told the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
