With Halloween creeping up, Savannah Police offer safety guidelines, host events
With Halloween creeping up, Savannah Police offer safety guidelines, host events
Drew Favakeh - Savannah Morning News
10/23/21
Savannah Police have released a set of recommendations for Savannah residents to follow on Halloween along with a list of Police-sponsored events.
