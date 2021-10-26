With time running out, Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission contemplates its future
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kappa Kappa Gamma Absolutely DOMINATED The Missouri Homecoming Parade With BDE Tractor
Auburn volleyball brings the Rath, takes down Missouri in three sets
Missouri vs. North Texas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
UND football will see revamped Missouri State offense
How to Watch NDSU vs Missouri State Football Live Stream Online
Missouri soccer upsets No. 13 Ole Miss 2-1 at home to preserve postseason hope
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Missouri Landlord ‘Viciously Stabbed’ Tenant More Than 30 Times in Front of Fiancée Over Complaint About Lack of Heat: Cops
Missouri schools, libraries awarded $48M in federal broadband funds
Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Landlord accused of fatally stabbing Missouri tenant more than 30 times over heating complaint
Missouri eclipses 12,000 recorded COVID deaths
Missouri marijuana money seized by Kansas sheriff under scrutiny
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
UND football will see revamped Missouri State offense
Three local elementary schools rank among Missouri’s best
Parts of Missouri left with storm damage after severe weather sweeps through the state
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
With time running out, Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission contemplates its future
George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen - Iowa City Press-Citizen
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The TRC may ask the Iowa City Council for an extension of its June 2022 deadline. Some want the TRC to become a permanent fixture of city government.
Read Full Story on press-citizen.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa football's key to beating Wisconsin? 'We have to run the ball to have a chance to win'
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
PlayUp's footprint expands via Iowa iGaming market access
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL