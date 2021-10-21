Woman accused of striking man with vehicle in Rochester, fleeing scene
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Judge will allow video evidence seized in Josh Duggar child pornography case
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State line, picks: Advanced computer college football model releases selections for Sun Belt matchup
Find out what hot sauce brand is Arkansas’ favorite
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns vs Arkansas State Red Wolves: Preview, Game Notes, and Prediction
Governor Hutchinson changes to quarantine protocol for students
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arkansas schools take part in international earthquake safety drill
Supreme Court reshuffles the deck on plans for casino license in Pope County
SEC Week 8 Preview
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Violent Crime is on the rise in Arkansas
Court: Casino backing must come from current officials
Week 8 Predictions: Bye Week Bliss
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Court: Casino backing must come from current officials
Walmart named title partner for UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff channel, stream, game time
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Woman accused of striking man with vehicle in Rochester, fleeing scene
KC Downey - WMUR9 on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month in Rochester, officials announced on Thursday.
Read Full Story on wmur.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
World's biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL