Woman arrested in arson at Yeshiva of Flatbush • Christies to sell looted Van Gogh • Help for families with disabilities

ARREST: A 39-year-old neighborhood woman was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and a possible hate crime for setting a fire in front of the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J in Brooklyn. (ABC 7) ON THE BLOCK: Christie’s in New York will auction a watercolor by Vincent van Gogh next month,