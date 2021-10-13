WOMEN OF DISTINCTION BIO/HEADSHOT Judi Bosworth
WOMEN OF DISTINCTION BIO/HEADSHOT Judi Bosworth
10/13/21
10/13/21
Judi Bosworth Supervisor, Town of North Hempstead Judi Bosworth took office in 2014, as the 37th supervisor of the Town North Hempstead, following six years with the Nassau County Legislature […]
