Women's flag football could come to Florida's state colleges after this rule change
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Peru Sweet Onions Meet Year-Round Demand
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Idaho baby has been on 45 flights and makes $1,000 a month as a social media influencer
Terry looks back on DYW Idaho program
Idaho Falls Mayor proclaims ‘Operation Appreciation’ week to support healthcare workers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Idaho’s high death rate is not indicative of the present COVID-19 situation
Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle on sale
Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Jacob Stevens
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Idaho’s high death rate is not indicative of the present COVID-19 situation
Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle on sale
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,549 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Alaska Airlines adding new flight from Idaho Falls Regional Airport
Idaho baby has been on 45 flights and makes $1,000 a month as a social media influencer
Reader’s Digest says the best pancakes in Idaho are made at this local restaurant
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Women's flag football could come to Florida's state colleges after this rule change
News Service of Florida - WUFT
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Florida College System (NJCAA) schools could add football programs after the states' Board of Education repealed a decades-old ban.
Read Full Story on wuft.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Grange congratulates men's ice hockey team on six wins in Florida
Balfour Beatty Substantially Completes the West Expansion of the Multi-Phased Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Project
DeSantis calls for special legislative session to ban vaccine mandates in Florida
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL