'Words Can't Do It Justice' as South Greene wins first state title
Jesse Krull - WJHL-TV
10/23/21
The South Greene volleyball went to the state tournament 13-straight times and the Rebels finally snatched a title with a five-set victory over Summertown Friday afternoon.
