Worker shortage persists in Kentucky, to worse degree than neighboring states
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Campaign 2021: Republican Blakeman Says He Can Pull Off Upset Against Popular Democrat Curran In Nassau County Executive Race
Top trends at the 2021 NACS Show
Bills have plan on Monday night for Titans’ Derrick Henry, who faces different Buffalo defense this season
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How to become an Astronaut in Roblox Brookhaven?
Hunt for Ghosts this Halloween on a Haunted Tour of Brooklyn
On New York's White Democratic Party Chair Comparing a Black Woman to a KKK Leader
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Illegal evictions are rising across the state, but landlords rarely face consequences
Noted Brooklyn WWII veteran and writer Norman Wasserman dies at 96
The municipal retiree health care storm
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Illegal evictions are rising across the state, but landlords rarely face consequences
Noted Brooklyn WWII veteran and writer Norman Wasserman dies at 96
The municipal retiree health care storm
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Noted Brooklyn WWII veteran and writer Norman Wasserman dies at 96
The Weirdest G.I. Joe Ripoffs Ever
Motta, Lost Shih Tzu, Missing in Brentwood
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Worker shortage persists in Kentucky, to worse degree than neighboring states
Mark Vanderhoff - WLKY on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says Kentucky's workforce participation is not rebounding as quickly as neighboring states.
Read Full Story on wlky.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The radical idea on college campuses: Using -2-
Kentucky Talent Hub replaces 'Who's Hiring' campaign
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL