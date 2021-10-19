WVU easing some COVID requirements starting Thursday
WVU easing some COVID requirements starting Thursday
WSAZ News Staff - WSAZ on MSN.com
10/19/21
West Virginia University has announced its easing some of its COVID-19 requirements, starting on Thursday, Oct. 21.
