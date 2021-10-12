Yale student's new chapter in history-making "Jeopardy!′ run
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Yale student's new chapter in history-making "Jeopardy!′ run
MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - WOWKtv
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
This story contains a spoiler about Monday’s “Jeopardy!” episode. All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California's Justice Department is now investigating the cause of the oil spill
NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers
The 2021 New York City 40 Under 40: 10 in their 20s
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL