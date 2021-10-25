Yes To Trick-Or-Treating, No To Masks: IL Patch Parents Respond
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
East Texas family raising money to take 8-year-old son with terminal cancer to Disney World
Celine Dion celebrates sons Eddy and Nelson's birthdays amid health battle
Rapper Flavor Flav faces domestic battery charge, police say
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sisolak lauds 'very productive' 2021 Nevada Legislature, vows to sign public option bill
Norse volleyball team ends season with tough loss to Nevada in regional semis: R-S finishes 29-8
Explained: How wildfires impact wildlife, their habitat
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Flavor Flav seen after domestic battery arrest at Drake's birthday party with Flo Rida
Nevada's Freeman qualifies for state: Cub junior places
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Lions roll dice on QB late in round after Steelers, Washington take first two passers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Air quality advisory issued for dust in Southern Nevada on Monday
Big Fintech Conference Tips Off With Magic Johnson
Here's what happened on last day of Nevada Legislature: From mining tax to mail-in voting
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Big Fintech Conference Tips Off With Magic Johnson
Vaccines help Washoe with recent COVID surge as all eyes now on reopening's impact
Galena hires former Reno standout, pro player Olek Czyz as boys basketball coach
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Yes To Trick-Or-Treating, No To Masks: IL Patch Parents Respond
Shannon Antinori - Patch on MSN.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
With a vaccine for kids still weeks away, Patch readers were much less concerned about kids trick-or-treating compared with last year.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Big Ten Football: Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin Earn Weekly Honors
Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,565 cases, 8 deaths
Illinois schools prepare to vaccinate kids 5-11
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL