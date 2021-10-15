A new commuter rail and bus hub is slated to open on time in Pawtucket, according to state officials. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed joined Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti to tour construction progress at the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and Bus Hub on Pine Street and Goff Avenue in Pawtucket.