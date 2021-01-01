Londonderry, nh

Police chiefs to support one of their own
On Sunday, police chiefs from across Middlesex County will walk in solidarity alongside Pepperell Police Chief David Scott in the annual Jimmy Fund Walk. Pepperell Police ask anyone
Santa Claus IS coming to town after all
Santa will be coming to town after all as part of this year’s VFW Santa Parade, which will be smaller in scope than in past years but is still expected
Celebrating our local businesses
This week let’s celebrate our tried-and-true local businesses that do what they can to help stay afloat and be there for all of us.
Concord girls soccer wins second consecutive game
Andrew Mattarazzo fought back his tears and stumbled over his words, trying to think of the right thing to say.The first-year Concord girls head soccer coach and his wife unexpectedly welcomed their son Antonio into the world on Sept.
‘Unruly’ Crowd Protesting Vaccination Co...
An "unruly" crowd of anti-vaccination protesters closed down the Executive Council meeting before it started Wednesday when state employees left feeling unsafe by the chaos that eruputed in the packed room at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Londonderry A.M. Digest: Girl Scouts' Go...
Londonderry Police Department: "Thank you to our local Girl Scout Troop 58211 for dropping off cookies for our officers! We appreciate you thinking of us! 🍪" Londonderry Police
Concord hopes to lure more companies to ...
More aviation-related buildings might be coming to Concord Municipal Airport.The city is looking to see if there is interest in building on seven sites totaling almost 16 acres on the north side of the airport,
Loudon Man Charged With Indecent Exposure: Concord Police Log
Man arrested on DWI charge after crash; felon arrested on theft, alarm charges; Pittsfield woman faces assault, resisting, trespass charges.
JMU grateful for test it faced, and pass...
I think that, at the end of the day, we really found our true selves and found out what type of football team we are."
COVID tracker: With the virus all around...
The weather has started getting cold and for some people that means it’s time to turn on more indoor fans.Sounds weird? You bet. But COVID-19 has scrambled pretty much everything else, so why not indoor ventilation habits?
My Turn: Where’s the compassion when we need it?
We are a reactive society. Even amidst a pandemic that has now claimed over 700,000 American lives, our attention span is limited. For a time, last year, our attention was focused upon the plight of nursing home residents and staff,
Rochester mayor's trial will scrutinize ...
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to go on trial this week along with two associates on charges they broke campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign. Warren, campaign treasurer Albert Jones Jr.
Delta tearing through some states despit...
Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the
In Search of Fall Colors: A Long Drive on New Hampshire Roads
A novelist looks back on her past as she reveals her favorite autumn spots — and finds some new ones — in her home state.
Apple Harvest Day makes a triumphant ret...
If Matt Damon were in Dover on Saturday you can be certain he'd ask "How do you like them apples?" Apple pie, apple crisp, caramel apples, apple muffins, apple cider doughnuts. Just about any foodstuff imaginable involving apples could be found at the 37th Apple Harvest Day.
Regan Lamphier, Nashua Board Of Educatio...
I believe that my experiences as a mom and as an advocate will be a great addition to the Nashua Board of Education. I believe that every child should have access to a quality public education, and I look forward to providing thoughtful and fair representation on the BOE for all of the families of Nashua.
Some early success for vaccine mandates in nursing home
Later this month, 97% of Merrimack County Nursing Home’s staff are expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — a rate significantly higher than both the national and statewide averages for nursing home staff.
Safe Station ends Monday; all addiction ...
Safe Station program will end and all addiction services will transfer to the Doorway of Greater Manchester. The move follows Nashua’s transition toward moving Safe Station-style services out of fire stations once 24/7 for those seeking support regarding opioid abuse can be found elsewhere,
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing an Alligator in a Trash Ca...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili M...
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch...
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie B...
As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino F...
Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outa...
Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most ...
If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's W...
Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.