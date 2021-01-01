Londonderry, nh

Police chiefs to support one of their own
On Sunday, police chiefs from across Middlesex County will walk in solidarity alongside Pepperell Police Chief David Scott in the annual Jimmy Fund Walk. Pepperell Police ask anyone
Santa Claus IS coming to town after all
Santa will be coming to town after all as part of this year’s VFW Santa Parade, which will be smaller in scope than in past years but is still expected
Celebrating our local businesses
This week let’s celebrate our tried-and-true local businesses that do what they can to help stay afloat and be there for all of us.
Concord girls soccer wins second consecutive game
Andrew Mattarazzo fought back his tears and stumbled over his words, trying to think of the right thing to say.The first-year Concord girls head soccer coach and his wife unexpectedly welcomed their son Antonio into the world on Sept.
‘Unruly’ Crowd Protesting Vaccination Co...
An "unruly" crowd of anti-vaccination protesters closed down the Executive Council meeting before it started Wednesday when state employees left feeling unsafe by the chaos that eruputed in the packed room at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Londonderry A.M. Digest: Girl Scouts' Go...
Londonderry Police Department: "Thank you to our local Girl Scout Troop 58211 for dropping off cookies for our officers! We appreciate you thinking of us! 🍪" Londonderry Police
Shining new light on tax havens
The exposé, reported by a group of 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries tasked with analyzing 11.9 million financial records, describes offshore accounts designed to avoid detection from creditors,
New board members welcomed at Granite United Way
MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way recently welcomed six new Board Members to the Board of Directors. Granite United Way is the single largest United Way in New Hampshire. It serves more than 80% of the state and Windsor County,
NH Gov. Chris Sununu Seeks Removal Of Re...
Gov. Chris Sununu called for the removal of a fellow Republican from his committee position, saying the lawmaker is continuing to spread COVID-19 misinformation.
New Hampshire governor seeks removal of ...
Gov. Chris Sununu is calling for the removal of a state representative, a fellow Republican, from his position as head of the legislative fiscal committee, saying the lawmaker is continuing to spread covid-19 misinformation.
State: 396 New Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Tuesday
DHHS announced 361 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, October 4. Today’s results include 181 people who tested positive by PCR test and 180 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 23 new cases from Friday,
New Hampshire Nursing Homes Could Face D...
Nursing facilities needed licensed staff and support staff, like the employees who work in the dining area or do maintenance.
Another Franklin Man Indicted On Shootin...
Bow, Manchester men accused of drug dealing; Alexandria felon faces weapon possession charge; Concord habitual offender accused of driving.
NFTs are hot investments, even if many people don’t understand th...
How much are online bragging rights to “Live Free or Die” worth? A billion dollars? Matthew St. Onge thinks that’s as good a guess as any, and he’d like New Hampshire to have a piece of it. Plus he wouldn’t mind a little bit for himself.
Some long-term care facilities in New Ha...
Several nursing homes in New Hampshire may be on the verge of being sold or closing. Industry experts said, for some of those, it comes because of tenuous financial situations caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New England Has Highest Vaccination Rate...
"It's clearly frustrating for all of us," said Michael Pieciak, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation's commissioner.
New Hampshire family sues Iran, seeks justice for late father’s m...
The family of Amer Fakhoury, an American and former hostage imprisoned on the orders of Hezbollah in Lebanon, wants the Iranian regime to pay for his suffering in detention just months before his death last year.
Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, ma...
Gail Huff Brown, a former Boston television news anchor, on Tuesday formally announced her candidacy for Congress in New Hampshire, telling her supporters in a campaign video that she’s she’s deeply concerned about the nation’s future.
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch Every Year
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili M...
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie B...
As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most ...
If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino From Starbucks' Secret Men...
Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's W...
Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outa...
Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.