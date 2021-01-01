Lakewood, nj

Mayors denounce flier urging residents to unite church’s sale, po...
The fliers appeared in mailboxes in the Cream Ridge section of Upper Freehold and in the nearby borough of Allentown in late September, warning of a potential influx of Orthodox starting with with the
High School Sports In Manchester Area: T...
Looking to stay connected with your favorite prep teams from the Manchester area? Patch and ScoreStream have you covered with this weekend's scheduled games. New Jersey and the Manchester area are filled with high school rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
H.S. Roundup: Fisher Catholic VB clinche...
The Irish clinched the Mid-State League-Cardinal Division with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 win over the Knights. Fisher Catholic improved to 13-0 in the league and 18-2 overall. Emma McCrady led the Irish with four kills,
Eastern Union Names TJ Liebes to Position of Senior Underwriter
Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, has named TJ Liebes to the position of senior underwriter.
Lakewood-Area Unemployment Rate Decrease...
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Lakewood area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pande
NavigAid Supports Caregivers Through the...
NavigAid is the new, easy-to-navigate online tool that guides you through the Medicaid application process when your loved one needs long-term care.
As No. 1 Rumson-Fair Haven hosts No. 2 Red Bank Catholic, a look ...
A by-the-numbers look at the rivalry between Rumson-Fair Haven and Red Bank Catholic, with scores all the way back to 1947.
Report: Lakewood school bus struck by ve...
Police are investigating another school bus crash involving a bus operated by Jay's Bus Service, the company's third incident in less than one month. In the Oct. 8 incident, the bus was struck by another vehicle that ran a stop sign at the intersection of 7th Street and Clifton Avenue,
Ex-NBA star from N.J. makes college golf...
J.R. Smith, the 36-year-old former NBA star from New Jersey, made his college golf debut Monday for North Carolina A&T. Smith played in his first college tournament: Elon’s Phoenix Invitational. “I was nervous,
Arsenic Spurs Recall Of Baby Cereal Sold At Lakewood Walmart
Trace amounts of naturally occurring arsenic were found in Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart in Lakewood.
26 Lakewood Schools Among Best For Grade...
Lakewood elementary and middle schools were included in the inaugural list ranking more than 80,000 U.S. schools.
Addiego outspending Stanfield in competi...
Democrats are outspending Republicans by a wide margin in New Jersey’s 8th legislative district, where party-switching State Sen. Dawn Addiego (D-Evesham)
Fair Lawn High Alumni Is The New Announc...
“This still feels like a dream," said Joe Tolentino, the new public address announcer for the New Jersey Devils.
New Jersey Launches New Climate Change Resources For Teachers
New Jersey has launched new online resources for school districts and educators to use in their lesson plans in the 2022-2023 school year.
Attorney General Creates NJ Gun Violence...
The task force will include all 21 counties, and members of over 500 law enforcement agencies, AG Andrew J. Bruck said.
Ida aftermath: Boil water notice affecti...
At a briefing Friday, PVWC interim Business Administrator Louis Amodio said it was a crisis that could have been avoided.
Boil Water Advisory Finally Lifted For 4 Northern New Jersey Town...
A boil water advisory has finally been lifted for tens of thousands of residents in northern New Jersey. The advisory had been in effect since Hurricane Ida devastated the area six weeks ago. “It’s safe to turn the tap back on.
Fair Haven Names New Mayor
Borough resident Joshua Halpern was unanimously selected as Fair Haven’s new mayor during Tuesday night’s council meeting, Oct. 12. Halpern, a Republican, will be sworn in as the borough’s new leader in the coming weeks,
Lawrence Township Election 2021: Who's R...
Those who participate in early voting won't be allowed to send a mail-in ballot or vote in person on Election Day. Here are the early voting locations: East Windsor: Mercer County Library-Hickory Corner Road (Meeting room),
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, attorne...
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South
Rally for Yazzi's Law seeks protection f...
The rally will be held 11 a.m. today at the Statehouse in Trenton where some of Yasemin Uyar's friends will speak
Private club opens for Trenton insiders,...
The Lobby Club, a private, members-only restaurant in Trenton’s downtown district at 17 E. Front St. opened on Oct. 15.
Middlesex County Voter Guide 2021: Who's Running, How To Vote
Middlesex County is broken up in to five legislative districts to represent voters in Trenton, and here's who is running in each:
Times of Trenton girls tennis notebook: ...
With Princeton finishing its run at the NJSIAA state group championships on Thursday, the pursuit of NJSIAA trophies has wrapped up for the capital region’s girls tennis teams. Here’s a look at how every team in the area fared in this week’s notebook.
