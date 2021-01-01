Meow Wolf Denver Location to Open This Fall
The famous Santa Fe art exhibit will soon have a permanent home near Colfax Avenue. The Denver art exhibit will be three times the size of the original one in Santa Fe.
15,000 Bees Invade New Mexico Man's Car ...
An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter experienced in beekeeping safely relocated the bee swarm from the car.
Albuquerque Turns to Trillium to Fuel CN...
Albuquerque, N.M., has opened a new compressed natural gas (CNG) station to refuel its CNG bus fleet. The new station marks the beginning of a long-term
Officers throughout New Mexico travel to Deming to assist State P...
Darian Jarrott, 28, was killed in the line of duty near Deming on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Here's how he is remembered.
Pair of Las Cruces care facilities among...
New Mexico on Sunday began providing Covid-19 vaccinations to 15,000 people who work or live at long-term care facilities, with a a pair of Las Cruces facilities among the first to receive shots, state officials announced.
Houston & Hawai’i to Play in the 2020 New Mexico Bowl
Cougars and Rainbow Warriors to play Christmas Eve on ESPN Albuquerque, NM - The University of Houston and University of Hawai’i will face off in the 2020 New Mexico Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 24. The 15th annual bowl game,
Working 4 the Future: Keeping talent in ...
The governor believes New Mexico has already laid the groundwork for high paying jobs in a variety of fields and she expects those industries to do well on the other side of COVID.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
CSU Football Opener Canceled This Weekend Due to COVID-19
Colorado State University's football home opener vs. New Mexico, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, in Fort Collins, has been canceled due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, where UNM is located.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...
14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will Make Sure You Float, Too
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Sp...
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color o...
Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2022—Evergreen Fog, "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."
Listen to Soothing Sounds of Nature From...
Ever wonder if the great outdoors sounds the same everywhere? This new project might help us find out. The "Sounds of the Forest" is a growing collection of sounds recorded in the woodlands and forests of the world.
VIDEO: TikToker Makes the Discontinued Opaque Blue Scooby-Doo Fru...
One TikToker actually took matters into her own hands after recently finding out about the change and made her own opaque blue Scooby-Doo fruit snacks. In a totally relatable voice-over, she laments the loss of the original snacks and calls the switch-up "overall completely evil."
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
China outlawed cryptocurrency, in a multi-agency crackdown on currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
TV Shows People Think Are Overrated—By S...
A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.
Live Updates: R. Kelly Convicted in Sex Trafficking Trial
A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, has announced that R&B singer R. Kelly is guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.