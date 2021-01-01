Dayton, oh

New truck service center receives initial OK
Dayton Freight Lines Inc. has more than 60 cross dock truck service centers in the Midwest, and it wants to build one in Seymour.
Pending holidays may cause spike in COVI...
Concerns over pending holiday gatherings are rising with cold weather starting to push people indoors. Some health leaders say relying only on vaccines for health safety
The 2021-22 Knicks roster is set
The roster is now set for the start of the 2021-2022 campaign. It’s deep with talent and has many Knicks fans salivating for a top-six seed going into the playoffs. Here’s who’s in and who’s out. Kemba Walker PG Evan Fournier SG RJ Barrett SF Julius Randle PF Mitchell Robinson C Derrick Rose PG Immanuel Quickley SG/PG Alex Burks SG/SF Obi Toppin SF/PF Nerlens Noel C Taj Gibson C/PF Quentin Grimes SG Miles McBride PG Kevin Knox II SF/PF Wayne Selden,
Family story inspires volunteerism for local dyslexia center
The Children’s Dyslexia Center in Dayton was established in 1999 and began with just four students. Known then as Learning Centers for Children, it started as charitable work of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite.
The 'Great Mismatch:' Why aren't compani...
Job postings flood the internet and help wanted signs are everywhere as companies struggle to fill job openings from a labor force with far fewer people than before the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite what should be a fertile field of opportunity,
More Ohioans than ever are dying from CO...
Health officials are frustrated that the recent wave of COVID-19 cases has brought with it a spike in deaths of those under age 50. While people under 50 still make up a minority of serious illnesses and deaths from COVID-19,
Sarovic: This is the worst Atmosphere since Dayton Peace Agreemen...
A meeting of the main board of the Serbian Democratic Party (SDS) was held yesterday in Istocno Sarajevo, and current political topics in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) were discussed. The leader of this party,
Marist holds off late Dayton drive in 20...
Mekhai Johnson scored two touchdowns in the second quarter — one on a 91-yard kickoff return — and Marist held off Dayton 20-17 on Saturday.
Voter Guide: Dayton School Board
Education: Juris Doctorate, University of Dayton School of Law. Current Employment: Self Employed - Goodwine Law LLC. Community Involvement: Dayton Black Pride, Dayton Young Black
National Move Over Day: Troopers, AAA remind drivers to move over
Law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers of the importance of moving over when they see flashing emergency lights.
C2G Now Offering a Complete Family of HD...
For Integrators, the Devices Meet the AV Distribution Needs of Any Commercial Space DAYTON, Ohio — Oct. 13, 2021 — C2G today announced that the company is now offering a complete family of HDMI® HDBaseT extenders for the delivery of uncompressed HDMI video and audio signals — in addition to VGA,
Most Republicans vying for US Senate in ...
Most of the Republican candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat said Thursday that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.A
Columbus offering city employees vaccine...
The City of Columbus wants to incentivize its employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and not all employees may be eligible. The city has plans to give $500 to
FBI leads search for Ohio-based missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
In a series of frantic messages sent via WhatsApp, members of the Ohio-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti painted a terrifying picture of their abduction.
Whitney Mercilus posts farewell message ...
As his role in the defense continued to dwindle, Whitney Mercilus was released by the Texans. Mercilus was transitioning from an outside linebacker in the Texans' old 3-4 scheme into a defensive end in Lovie Smith's 4-3.
Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of t...
The Bengals crushed the Lions in Detroit on Sunday to improve to 4-2 on the season. Their stellar performance has fans thinking about the playoffs, meanwhile guys like Chidobe Awuzie and Quinton Spain are being recognized for their outstanding play.
Ohio Turnpike workers help save child during Amber Alert
When the suspect's vehicle showed up at their toll plaza, the Ohio Turnpike employees delayed the driver until the authorities could arrive.
Week 10 Stark County football schedule: ...
Rivalry Week is here. Here's when and where teams play in Week 10. Return here Friday night for live score updates from the Canton/Massillon area.
Community rallying to help couples after...
People and businesses are stepping up to help soon-to-be newlyweds impacted by the fire at a Butler County wedding venue. Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.
Best Small Cities for Retirement – 2021 Study
In its latest study, SmartAsset analyzed data from various sources to identify and rank the best small cities for retirement.
Your Morning Matters: Readers weigh in o...
Some people can still contract the coronavirus after complete vaccination because their immune systems may not produce enough protective antibodies.
Ohio veterans honored for professional, ...
Twelve veterans were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame 2021 Class during a ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Monday.
NAACP Columbus leader blasts City Council over Shelter Board fund...
Columbus NAACP president blasted City Council for handing $4.9 million to the Community Shelter Board in wake of secrecy over embezzlement scandal
Ohio State could soon be adding to its 2...
Ohio State will soon learn if two of their top remaining targets in the 2022 class will choose to play in Columbus.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Grou...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'No Time to Die'
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup a...
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.