Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is...
Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister? Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film before they all disappear!
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie? Take Our Quiz to Find Ou...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Than...
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Kno...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
List of Deals, Freebies for National Coffee Day!
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will...
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Speeches They've Ever Heard
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...
14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.