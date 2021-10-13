No cost drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Saturday
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
No grade cards for Ohio school districts for the second year in a row
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Miami Valley ‘punches above its weight’ when it comes to amateur stars like Marissa Wenzler, Austin Greaser
Housing tough to find as teams try to help Toledo Days Inn residents
UMass’ slump continues in 45-7 loss to Toledo
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Upcoming Red Cross Blood Drives In Toledo Area
Ohio State Offensive Lineman Toby Wilson Loses Black Stripe
Bryan volleyball falls to Toledo Central Catholic in Division II sectional tournament
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Upcoming Red Cross Blood Drives In Toledo Area
Miami Valley ‘punches above its weight’ when it comes to amateur stars like Marissa Wenzler, Austin Greaser
Ohio State Offensive Lineman Toby Wilson Loses Black Stripe
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
College Football Picks: Week 8 Predictions for Every Game
Toledo organization that helps people feed their pets in need of a new home
Versailles to host College, Career and Military Fair Nov. 15
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No cost drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Saturday
News Team - Local News 8
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The Idaho Immunization Coalition and its Get Immunized, Idaho advocacy group, will host a drive-thru flu and coronavirus shot clinic on Saturday.
Read Full Story on localnews8.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two College of Engineering researchers receive Idaho National Lab appointments
Giant Idaho Grass Carp Caught On Bass Lure Could Be a World Record
Idaho Falls police investigates wallet, purse thefts
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL