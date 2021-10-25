Spacious Des Moines home with more than 3.5 acres of a forest oasis listed at $525,000
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Column: UCLA and Chip Kelly miss out on prime opportunity to repair their credibility
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
UCLA, Chip Kelly have a lot to play for against Oregon
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Climbers rescued after being stranded in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Benefits of Post-Op Penile Traction Therapy Hold Up Over Time
Salt Lake DA Sim Gill: Fatal officer-involved shooting of man in Salt lake County ruled justified
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2021- 2022 Indiana Basketball Preview: New Year, New Coach, New Results?
Climbers rescued after being stranded in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Reubenking's Roundup: What Happened in a Busy Week 8 in the Pac-12
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Column: UCLA and Chip Kelly miss out on prime opportunity to repair their credibility
What went wrong for Utah against Oregon State?
Benefits of Post-Op Penile Traction Therapy Hold Up Over Time
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Spacious Des Moines home with more than 3.5 acres of a forest oasis listed at $525,000
Paula Reece, Des Moines Register - Des Moines Register on MSN.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
On the market since September 25, this home is listed at $525,000 by Michelle Hanson of RE/MAX Concepts (515-229-2662).
Read Full Story on desmoinesregister.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Breaking down No. 9 Iowa's strengths, weaknesses coming off crucial bye week
Iowa State football's Brock Purdy, Will McDonald are Big 12 players of the week
Local Sports Highlights: Several area XC runners move on to sectional
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL