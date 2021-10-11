Thousands of pop culture fans flocked to the BJCC for Alabama Comic Con
Thousands of pop culture fans flocked to the BJCC for Alabama Comic Con
Marina Bach - CBS 42
10/11/21
As COVID restrictions ease up, more events are making their way to Central Alabama. This weekend, the Alabama Comic Con was back in town drawing in thousands of people.
