Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawbe...
Wawa fans know their Strawberry Lemonade is a summer essential, but this latest launch might give it a run for its money. The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy hits select stores this week.
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating Headquarters to Northern Vi...
The canned tuna company will close its Pittsburgh office in March 2022.
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in His...
Dive Bar & Grille will replace the spot left by Rams Head Tavern in June
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on displa...
Vintage Valentines are not only beautiful but offer valuable insight into the values and fashions of bygone eras. While the Hoyt’s collection of printed love notes dates spans the late teens through the 1930s,
Lawsuit: Clark Donatelli Retained by Penguins Despite Sexual Assa...
A former assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins ' American Hockey League affiliate and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the Penguins related to sexual assault
Nursing Home Industry Sues Pa., Says Sta...
The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
Protestors call for eviction relief outs...
As eviction hearings went on inside, protestors gathered outside District Judge Jan Vislosky's Falls courtroom Monday to call for a halt to evictions.
Security guard aspiring to become a lawyer gets Christmas surpris...
May mga time po talaga na walang-wala ka talaga e. Papasok ka sa school tapos pamasahe na lang,” John Abbang said. “Edukasyon lamang ang susi at magtiwala sa Diyos kaya kailangan. Sobrang hirap, nakita ko ‘yung hirap ng buhay namin.
The Moving Interstate Checklist
Whether it’s by managing the costs of moving, or getting to know your new home, moving interstate can present a unique set of challenges. If you’ve moved locally before, it won’t take you long to realize that moving out of state is a much harder process.
Evolution of Emotet: From Banking Trojan...
Emotet is one of the most dangerous and widespread malware threats active today. Ever since its discovery in 2014—when Emotet was a standard credential stealer and banking Trojan, the malware has evolved into a modular,
Pennsylvania Law Would Allow Parents to ...
"We need Republicans to stop spending their time undermining public health and instead encourage people to get vaccinated," the governor's office said.
Democratic group launching $1.7 million push for early voting in ...
A leading Democratic group is launching a $1.7 million push for early voting in Virginia and Pennsylvania, as voters head to the polls in the two key commonwealths.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Bill Cosby Will Be Released From Prison
Bill Cosby will be released from prison due to tainted testimony in his trial. He was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018.
UK vaccinations, White House summit, Pennsylvania deadline: 5 thi...
The UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House will hold a summit as the FDA considers vaccine approval and more news to start your Tuesday.
Maryland Gov. Urges Residents to 'Just W...
Maryland has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two days. Governor Larry Hogan stressed vigilance and caution at a press conference Thursday.
In Pennsylvania, 1.4 million ballots sti...
Pennsylvania's vote, key to deciding the presidential race, has been slowed by the count of more than 3 million mail-in ballots.
Top 5 Hotels to Stay at in Washington, DC
Consider staying at one of our top 5 hotel choices for your next trip to D.C.!
Leesburg Haunted House Goes Virtual for ...
The Arc of Loudoun hosts a virtual tour of their award-winning "Shocktober" event this year. Four nights of fright are available to live-stream for Halloween.
Chocolate Beer Is Returning—In Bottles T...
The beer is a dark Yuengling porter made with rich Hershey's chocolate.
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toas...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Take That, Pandemic: Big Ten Conference ...
Big Ten Conference football kicks off the weekend of Oct. 23–24 after initial plans to not play this fall because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is...
Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister? Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film before they all disappear!
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie? Take Our Quiz to Find Ou...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Than...
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Kno...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
List of Deals, Freebies for National Coffee Day!
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will...
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Speeches They've Ever Heard
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...
14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.