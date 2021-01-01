Pennsylvania

Are You a Parent? Panera Will Give You Bottomless Coffee
Slang Terms From the 1920s That We Need to Bring Back 100 Ye...
Start Saving Now: First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2027
Universal's 'Islands of Adventure' Reconsidering 'Seuss Land...
NASA to Launch Rocket From Wallops Flight Facility in Virgin...
Local Articles
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?

Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.

Local Culture
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...

Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.

Local News
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawbe...

Wawa fans know their Strawberry Lemonade is a summer essential, but this latest launch might give it a run for its money. The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy hits select stores this week.

Products & Promotions
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating Headquarters to Northern Vi...

The canned tuna company will close its Pittsburgh office in March 2022.

Business
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in His...

Dive Bar & Grille will replace the spot left by Rams Head Tavern in June

Local News
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on displa...

Vintage Valentines are not only beautiful but offer valuable insight into the values and fashions of bygone eras. While the Hoyt’s collection of printed love notes dates spans the late teens through the 1930s,

Local News
Lawsuit: Clark Donatelli Retained by Penguins Despite Sexual Assa...

A former assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins ' American Hockey League affiliate and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the Penguins related to sexual assault

Local Culture
Nursing Home Industry Sues Pa., Says Sta...

The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local News
Protestors call for eviction relief outs...

As eviction hearings went on inside, protestors gathered outside District Judge Jan Vislosky's Falls courtroom Monday to call for a halt to evictions.

News
Security guard aspiring to become a lawyer gets Christmas surpris...

May mga time po talaga na walang-wala ka talaga e. Papasok ka sa school tapos pamasahe na lang,” John Abbang said. “Edukasyon lamang ang susi at magtiwala sa Diyos kaya kailangan. Sobrang hirap, nakita ko ‘yung hirap ng buhay namin.

Local Culture
The Moving Interstate Checklist

Whether it’s by managing the costs of moving, or getting to know your new home, moving interstate can present a unique set of challenges. If you’ve moved locally before, it won’t take you long to realize that moving out of state is a much harder process.

Local Culture
Evolution of Emotet: From Banking Trojan...

Emotet is one of the most dangerous and widespread malware threats active today. Ever since its discovery in 2014—when Emotet was a standard credential stealer and banking Trojan, the malware has evolved into a modular,

Tech
State Articles
Pennsylvania Law Would Allow Parents to ...

"We need Republicans to stop spending their time undermining public health and instead encourage people to get vaccinated," the governor's office said.

News
Democratic group launching $1.7 million push for early voting in ...

A leading Democratic group is launching a $1.7 million push for early voting in Virginia and Pennsylvania, as voters head to the polls in the two key commonwealths.

Local News
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...

Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.

Tech
Bill Cosby Will Be Released From Prison

Bill Cosby will be released from prison due to tainted testimony in his trial. He was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018.

National News
UK vaccinations, White House summit, Pennsylvania deadline: 5 thi...

The UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House will hold a summit as the FDA considers vaccine approval and more news to start your Tuesday.

Local News
Maryland Gov. Urges Residents to 'Just W...

Maryland has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two days. Governor Larry Hogan stressed vigilance and caution at a press conference Thursday.

Local News
In Pennsylvania, 1.4 million ballots sti...

Pennsylvania's vote, key to deciding the presidential race, has been slowed by the count of more than 3 million mail-in ballots.

Local Culture
Top 5 Hotels to Stay at in Washington, DC

Consider staying at one of our top 5 hotel choices for your next trip to D.C.!

Travel
Leesburg Haunted House Goes Virtual for ...

The Arc of Loudoun hosts a virtual tour of their award-winning "Shocktober" event this year. Four nights of fright are available to live-stream for Halloween.

Events
Chocolate Beer Is Returning—In Bottles T...

The beer is a dark Yuengling porter made with rich Hershey's chocolate.

Products & Promotions
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toas...

After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.

Recipes
Take That, Pandemic: Big Ten Conference ...

Big Ten Conference football kicks off the weekend of Oct. 23–24 after initial plans to not play this fall because of COVID-19 concerns.

Sports
National Articles
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...

He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.

Local Culture
ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is...

Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister? Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film before they all disappear!

Style
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie? Take Our Quiz to Find Ou...

Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.

Film
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Than...

Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Business
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Kno...

This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!

Food & Drink
List of Deals, Freebies for National Coffee Day!

Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.

Products & Promotions
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget

Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.

Home & Garden
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will...

Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.

Home & Garden
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Speeches They've Ever Heard

If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.

Lifestyle
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...

14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.

World
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...

Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

Restaurants
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice

The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.

TV
